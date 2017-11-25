Formula One: Mercedes one-two as Valtteri Bottas claims Abu Dhabi GP pole

ABU DHABI (REUTERS) - Valtteri Bottas denied four-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton the final pole position of the Formula One season on Saturday (Nov 25), leading a Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying.

The pole was the Finn's second in a row, after Brazil two weeks ago, and his fourth of the campaign. Hamilton had been aiming for his 12th of the year.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified third with Australian Daniel Ricciardo lining up alongside him on the second row of the grid for Red Bull.

Hamilton won his fourth title in Mexico last month while Mercedes clinched their fourth successive constructors' championship with three races to spare.