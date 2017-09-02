Formula One: Lewis Hamilton pens poetic tribute to Britain's Princess Diana

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Italian Grand Prix PHOTO: REUTERS
A tributes to Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Aug 31, 2017.
A tributes to Princess Diana outside the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Aug 31, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's triple world Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Friday (Sept 1) by penning a poem in her honour a day after the 20th anniversary of her death.

Hamilton posted the poem, which he called "England's Rose", on his Instagram account.

The sparsely punctuated poem starts: "The day we lost our Nations Rose, Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still, As we laid her to rest."

The poem bears a passing resemblance to Elton John's song Candle In The Wind, which he performed at Diana's funeral in Westminster Abbey in 1997.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Hamilton, 32, illustrated the tribute with several photographs of the princess alongside the Van Morrison song Into the Mystic.

Englands Rose The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people's princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We'd hope she'd lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose🌹 By Lewis Hamilton #princessdiana #godblessyou #rip #20years #englandsrose 🎥 @paulripke 🎶 @vanmorrisonofficial Into the Mystic 🙌🏾

Englands Rose The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people's princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We'd hope she'd lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose🌹 By Lewis Hamilton #princessdiana #godblessyou #rip #20years #englandsrose 🎥 @paulripke 🎶 @vanmorrisonofficial Into the Mystic 🙌🏾

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

 

Diana was killed in a car crash in a Paris road tunnel on Aug 31, 1997. 

In a separate tribute on Twitter, Hamilton acknowledged the anniversary with a quote often attributed to the Princess.

"I don't go by the rule book," he wrote.

"I lead from the heart, not the head."

Hamilton will hope to close the gap on world championship leader Sebastian Vettel in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

“I don't go by the rule book... I lead from the heart, not the head.” - Princess Diana #Diana20

“I don't go by the rule book... I lead from the heart, not the head.” - Princess Diana #Diana20

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia