Formula One: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with Belgian Grand Prix victory

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP leads followed by German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (back) of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2017 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium on August 27, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th Formula One race on Sunday with a pole-to-flag Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes that halved Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to seven points.

The Briton's fifth success in 12 races came a day after he equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions.

Vettel finished second for Ferrari, 2.3 seconds behind, after making a strong start and tailing the three-time world champion all afternoon without being able to get close enough to make a move stick.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo took third place for Red Bull after a storming restart following a late safety car period that had closed the gap to the front runners.

With eight races remaining, four-time champion Vettel has 220 points with Hamilton on 213.

