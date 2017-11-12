Formula One: Hamilton in heavy Brazil crash, starts from back

SAO PAULO (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton crashed heavily into the barriers on his first flying lap in Saturday's (Nov 11) qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old, who secured his fourth drivers' world championship at the Mexican Grand Prix at the end of October, lost control of his Mercedes and slewed off into the barriers at Turn Six of the Interlagos circuit.

The crash wrecked the left side of his car and eliminated him from any further part in the session.

He was unhurt and stepped from his car.

Hamilton, who had dominated most of the weekend's practice sessions, will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

"I'm okay. It happened really quickly. I tend to just look at it as challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them makes life meaningful," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"I just need to take whatever bubble of negativity comes from that experience and move forwards and try and grow from it.

"It's very unusual from me but it shows we are all human and things happen."

The session was red flagged and halted while Hamilton's car was collected and cleared from the circuit.