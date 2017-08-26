Formula One: Hamilton equals Schumacher's pole record at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his pole position next to Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas at the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug 26, 2017.
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his pole position next to Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas at the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug 26, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton equalled Formula One great Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 pole positions on Saturday (Aug 26) with a dominant performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Mercedes driver was fastest in every phase of qualifying to take pole with a time of 1min 42.553sec, also a track record.

Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who is 14 points ahead of the Briton with nine races remaining, joined his title rival on the front row after pulling out a late flying lap of 1:42.795.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Mercedes with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in fourth.

