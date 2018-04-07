Formula One: Hamilton deletes 'Thank you Jesus' post on grid girls

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton created another social media storm on Friday (April 6) when he backed the return of grid girls at this year's Monaco Grand Prix - and then removed the post.

The defending four-time world champion had posted a grab from another Instagram user, which had a picture of some grid girls and added "Thank you Jesus".

The picture-story was in support of the Monaco and Russian Grands Prix indicating they plan to defy Formula One's decision to use 'grid kids' instead of girls this year.

(This story is developing)