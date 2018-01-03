Formula One: Ferrari pay tribute as Michael Schumacher turns 49

MILAN (AFP) - Italian Formula One team Ferrari paid tribute to Michael Schumacher on Wednesday (Jan 3) as the seven-time world champion turned 49 years old.

"Today Michael turns 49, our thoughts are always with him. #Keepfighting #ForzaMichael," the Italian outfit wrote on their Twitter account, Scuderia Ferrari.

The retired German racing ace, widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers ever, suffered catastrophic brain injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has been receiving care at his home in Switzerland since.

He won two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five consecutive world titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

His seven titles are unmatched while he still holds records in most career victories (91), most fastest laps (77) and most races won in a single season (13).