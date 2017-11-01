Formula One: Early bird tickets on sale for 2018 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - Race organiser Singapore Grand Prix had announced on Wednesday (Nov 1) the early bird ticket prices for the 2018 edition of the world's first night race, provisionally scheduled to be held from Sept 14-16, 2018.

From now till May, 11 ticket categories will be available for purchase during the Early Bird phase, including the three-day Esplanade Waterfront Grandstand, Zone 4 Walkabout, Pit, Padang and Stamford Combination Packages, single-day Sunday Pit Grandstand as well as single-day Padang Grandstand and Premier Walkabout (from $128).

Tickets for wheelchair-accessible platforms at Turn 1 and Empress Place are also available for sale during the Early Bird phase (from $38). These categories are in addition to the 12 ticket categories that were launched during the Super Early Bird phase.

Formula One fans can also enjoy up to 28 per cent off regular ticket prices under the Group Booking Specials for eight ticket categories - the three-day Pit, Bay, Connaught, Padang, Stamford, Empress, Esplanade Waterfront Grandstands and three-day Premier Walkabout tickets (from $258).

Early Bird tickets for the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix are available for sale via www.singaporegp.sg, via the ticketing hotline +65 6738 6738 as well as all Singapore Grand Prix's authorised agents.

The 2017 Singapore night race was won by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton after a rain-soaked start where three of the starting grid's top four - Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen, all retired after a dramatic crash.