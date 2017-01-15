Formula One: British driving great Stirling Moss stable in Singapore hospital

London (AFP) - British Formula One driving great Stirling Moss remained hospitalised in Singapore on Saturday, almost a month after being admitted with a serious chest infection, a statement on his website revealed.

The 87-year-old, winner of 16 grands prix and a four-time runner-up in the world title race, was taken to hospital on December 22 having travelled out to Singapore to start a cruise with his wife.

"Sir Stirling was admitted to hospital in Singapore on 22nd December 2016 with a serious chest infection," read the statement.

"Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished.

"However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

"In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends."

Moss, who has been described as the best driver never to win the world title, is hoping to enjoy several days holiday after he leaves hospital.

"Once he is discharged from the hospital, it is Sir Stirling and Lady Moss's hope to stay in Singapore to enjoy a few days recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool," read the upbeat end to the statement.

Lady Moss also thanked the Singapore medical team, calling the hospital "second to none".

"The consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful; as kind and caring as they are professional," the statement said. " Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team. She is very grateful to them all."