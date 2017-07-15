Formula One: Bottas faces five-place grid penalty

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas walks to his garage prior to the second practice session at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 14, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
29 min ago

(AFP) - Valtteri Bottas, who was fastest in both of Friday's (July 14) opening practice sessions, is set to be handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's British Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change.

The Finn, who won last Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton received a five-place penalty for the same offence, will be unable to claim pole position if he is fastest again in qualifying on Saturday.

A team spokesperson confirmed the likely sanction late on Friday after a dominant Bottas had excelled during practice at Silverstone.

The race stewards are expected to confirm all grid penalties later on Saturday.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is likely to be confirmed as starting from the back of the grid in his McLaren as the team plan to fit a new engine.

