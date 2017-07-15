Formula One: Bottas faces five-place grid penalty

(AFP) - Valtteri Bottas, who was fastest in both of Friday's (July 14) opening practice sessions, is set to be handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's British Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change.

The Finn, who won last Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton received a five-place penalty for the same offence, will be unable to claim pole position if he is fastest again in qualifying on Saturday.

A team spokesperson confirmed the likely sanction late on Friday after a dominant Bottas had excelled during practice at Silverstone.

The race stewards are expected to confirm all grid penalties later on Saturday.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is likely to be confirmed as starting from the back of the grid in his McLaren as the team plan to fit a new engine.