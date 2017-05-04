Formula One: Bernie Ecclestone stunted F1, says chief Chase Carey

London (AFP) - Formula One's new chairman Chase Carey has accused predecessor Bernie Ecclestone of failing to grow the sport adequately during his four-decade tenure.

Carey succeeded Ecclestone in January after Liberty Media's takeover of F1.

While the American admires Ecclestone for building the sport into a multibillion-dollar business, he believes opportunities were missed to increase its global appeal.

"It was very much a sport that got into a habit of saying 'no' too much. I want to be saying 'yes' to a whole lot more," Carey told Britain's Press Association in an interview published on Thursday.

"What is the value of having an idea if the answer to everything you want to do is 'no'? All it does is create frustration. There are an array of things that weren't done that needed to be done.

"We felt it was a sport that for the last five or six years had really not been managed to its full potential or taken advantage of what was here."

Friday marks Carey's 100th day at the F1 helm since taking over from Ecclestone, 86.