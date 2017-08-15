Charity donation could lead to a coveted seat

Donate to charity, and you might just earn a chance to experience exciting car drifting action.

Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP and title sponsor Singapore Airlines are collaborating with Community Chest for a charity drive event, Racing Hearts, at the F1 Pit Building on Aug 26 from 5-9pm.

Among the fun-filled motor racing events will be free drifting demonstrations led by Formula Drift star Kenshiro Gushi.

Six lucky members of the public will get front-row seats to the drifting action.

To raise funds for charity, Singapore residents can submit a minimum bid of $200 for an opportunity to strap themselves in the passenger seat with Gushi at the wheel.

Singapore residents can also take part in a 11/2-hour behind-the- scenes tour of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, accessing restricted areas such as team garages and the race control room. Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis at singaporegp.sg

The public can also try out go-karting at the charity event, for a fee of $10 per participant. They can also race against the clock to perform the fastest pit stop, or test their reflexes at various game stations.

•For more information on Racing Hearts, please visit singaporegp.sg/revupsingapore or sianightrace.com