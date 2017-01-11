Formula One: Singapore GP will offer new single-day tickets to 2017 race

SINGAPORE - For the first time, single-day tickets for selected grandstands and the Premier Walkabout category to the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be sold.

Race organiser Singapore GP has announced these tickets, for the 2017 edition, will be available from 9am on Thursday (Jan 12).

Fans can opt to purchase a Friday, Saturday or Sunday ticket for the Turn 1 Grandstand, Esplanade Waterfront Grandstand, Padang Grandstand or the Premier Walkabout around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Tickets start from $128 and each customer can purchase up to 12 tickets for the Sept 15-17 race.

These new single-day tickets are part of new offerings from Singapore GP. They had previously announced a junior ticket category, a Super Pit ticket, three new Combinations (Pit, Padang and Stamford Combination) as well as interest-free instalment plan for Grandstand and Combination ticket purchases.

Details on the Zone 4 Single-day Walkabout tickets will be announced at a later date.

Fans can also save up to 28 per cent off regular ticket prices with the ongoing early-bird promotion, which is valid until May 8.

Tickets are available at singaporegp.sg, via the ticketing hotline +65 6738-6738 as well as all Singapore GP authorised agents.