Win a chance to be a player escort at the Sultan of Selangor Cup

Want a chance to walk out onto the National Stadium pitch with the Singapore Selection players at the Sultan of Selangor Cup the Saturday?

If you are aged 12 and below, tell us in an e-mail with less than 50 words why you deserve to be chosen, and send it to Contest@fas.org.sg

The best five answers will earn the opportunity to be player escorts. The winning kids will also get the opportunity to watch the team train on Friday at the Sports Hub.

The answers, together with your name, NRIC and contact number, should reach us by May 4, 12 noon. The winners will be notified by May 5.