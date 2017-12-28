Wilshere deal contingent on mutually agreeable terms

LONDON • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed that Jack Wilshere will be offered a new contract but admitted that the 25-year-old's decision will be dependent on the financial terms granted to him by the club.

The England midfielder spent last season on loan at Bournemouth but suffered a fractured fibula towards the end of the campaign.

Despite the serious injury, he has fought back to regain full fitness and force his way into Wenger's first XI, having started in three consecutive Premier League games.

The Frenchman is impressed by Wilshere's work rate and determination after the player previously said he wanted to fight for a long-term future with the Gunners.

"We will sit down with him. I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay," Wenger said yesterday at a press conference ahead of today's away league game at Crystal Palace.

He also hinted that the club are likely to be active when the transfer window opens next week.

"I will be busy, yes, because first of all, you have clubs who call you to get players on loan or to buy your players," the 68-year-old added.

"I am also open-minded on any possibility to strengthen our team."

Wenger insisted that there had been no updates on the future of forward Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked to Manchester City.

Nacho Monreal will join Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey on the sidelines today for the clash against Palace after the Spanish defender picked up an injury during the 3-3 draw with Liverpool last Saturday.

While Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all won on Boxing Day to intensify the battle for a Champions League spot, sixth-placed Arsenal risk losing ground if they fail to claim three points against Palace.

That proved beyond them last term when they faced the Eagles in April and turned in one of their worst displays to lose 0-3.

When asked if he was surprised that Palace have now pulled clear of the relegation zone under manager Roy Hodgson after a poor start to the season, Wenger said: "No, they were a bit unlucky at the start. They had many injuries. If you look at their team, they have quality players. Hodgson has experience of the league so I'm not surprised."

Palace striker Christian Benteke is available to return after missing the 1-1 Swansea draw on Saturday to serve a one-match ban.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic said: "We need to continue in the same way. We will be trying to do the best for our club."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PALACE V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am