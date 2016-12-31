Wife takes Coleman out of Swansea contention

LONDON • Swansea's search for a new manager took an unexpected twist when Chris Coleman's wife publicly ruled him out of the job on Thursday, leaving Paul Clement and Gary Rowett as the main contenders for the post.

Coleman had emerged as the front runner to replace Bob Bradley but the 46-year-old remains committed to managing his country and, barring an unforeseen turn of events, will not be returning to club football soon.

Any move for Ryan Giggs is also viewed as highly unlikely, as Swansea's American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have never been sold on the idea of giving the job to the former Manchester United player.

Coleman was at the top of Swansea's shortlist but they have received no encouragement in pursuing the Wales manager, who is under contract until the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Swansea, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety and looking for their third manager of the season, would probably represent too much of a gamble for a man who has rebuilt his reputation while in charge of his country and is settled in that role.

His wife, Charlotte, offered her own take via social media on Thursday, when she tweeted: "The Mumbles are lovely but my husband has said publicly after Wales we would hopefully move abroad - but good luck to Swansea!"

All of which turns the focus sharply on Clement and Rowett.

Clement was interviewed for the post only three months ago, when Swansea decided to appoint Bradley, and came across very well.

The 44-year-old is assistant manager at Bayern Munich, where he is once again working with Carlo Ancelotti. He was reunited with the Italian in the summer after being sacked as Derby boss in February.

A bright, young coach, Clement fits the Swansea prototype of old, as does Rowett, who is two years younger and impressed during his time as manager at Birmingham and Burton Albion.

