Wide range of threats as high-profile events loom

DOHA • Terror and cyber-security threats to major global sporting events, including football's World Cup and the Olympics, are growing, Interpol's secretary-general warned yesterday.

Speaking on the fringes of a security conference in Doha, where the 2022 World Cup will be held, Jurgen Stock said a wide range of threats, which included hooliganism, now existed for big sports events.

"It's a spectrum of threats and, unfortunately, these threats are increasing," he told reporters.

"It's getting more international and it's getting more complex and that requires more than ever that law enforcement agencies cooperate."

Stock cited recent threats to sports events including hooliganism at last year's European Championship, cyber crimes at the Rio Olympics and media reports about the risk of terror attacks at the World Cup next year.

He was a headline speaker at the "Major Event Safety and Security Conference", a two-day event billed as the first of its kind.

Also speaking was Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary-general of the supreme committee for delivery and legacy, the body overseeing the organisation of Qatar's 2022 World Cup.

He told those in the audience that Qatar would host a World Cup that is "robustly safe and secure".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE