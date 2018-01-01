Football: The wishlist of EPL's 'Big Six' clubs in the January transfer window

With the January transfer window opening today, Richard Jolly looks at where the top-six English Premier League clubs will look to strengthen and the three biggest names who could play for a new team this month

WHAT DO THEY NEED?

Man City: Pep Guardiola could use some cover at centre-back and left-back, partly because of injuries to John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy.

Chelsea: Another forward, as Antonio Conte does not trust Michy Batshuayi. A left-back, who they should have signed in the summer. Conte may also want a midfielder and a centre-back.

Man United: Another winger, which was a summer target, or a No. 10, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's fall from grace. Perhaps a central midfielder because of Michael Carrick's injuries. A first-choice left-back is a long-term aim.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp got the centre-back he needed in Virgil van Dijk. They don't need an attacking midfielder (or not yet, anyway), but might try and get one.

Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino's best players are fully fit. Beyond that, perhaps another central midfielder and a winger to give them another option - although Erik Lamela, if available, could do that.

Arsenal: Arsene Wenger needs a defensive midfielder. Perhaps another centre-back, with Per Mertesacker retiring and others ageing. And to keep Sanchez and Ozil, who are out of contract in the summer and are unlikely to re-sign.

WHO CAN THEY BUY?

Man City: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Inigo Martinez (Real Sociedad) and Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan) are all centre-back possibilities. Guardiola also wants Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, although he does not need him and he is available on a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea: Juventus' Alex Sandro at left-back, although he would be very expensive. Wingers Leon Bailey (of Bayer Leverkusen) and Wilfried Zaha are potential forward buys while Monaco's Thomas Lemar could be another addition for his front three. Conte could go back in for midfield target Ross Barkley of Everton.

Man United: Juventus' Sandro or Spurs' Danny Rose at left-back. Bordeaux's Brazilian Malcom could be the winger, unless Jose Mourinho goes back in for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic. Plus Mesut Ozil, although that looks more like a summer deal.

Liverpool: Monaco's Lemar could be Philippe Coutinho's long-term replacement. Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos has also been linked to the Reds.

Tottenham: Zaha is a past target, if Palace would sell. Barkley is a likelier arrival. He is out of contract at Everton in the summer.

Arsenal: Juventus' Daniele Rugani could be the defender. Sevilla's holding midfielder Steven Nzonzi might be a possibility, along with Lyon's attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir. Wenger has also been linked with Crystal Palace's Zaha.

LIKELY DEPARTURES?

Man City: Only youngsters on loan.

Chelsea: An out-of-favour David Luiz. Left-back Kenedy could be loaned to Newcastle. Batshuayi, should Chelsea ever get a striker.

Man United: Mkhitaryan is the likeliest to go. Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian or Daley Blind, if a full-back is signed, and Marouane Fellaini are other possibilities, although Mourinho wants to keep the Belgian, whose contract is expiring.

Liverpool: Danny Ings, on loan, plus Jon Flanagan. Barcelona could come back in for Coutinho, al though Liverpool are unlikely to sell. Emre Can, out of contract next summer, is linked with Juventus.

Tottenham: Frenchman Georges-Kevin N'Koudou could go, perhaps on loan. Englishman Rose is wanted elsewhere.

Arsenal: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain want Sanchez and Manchester United may come in for Ozil. West Ham want Jack Wilshere, who has been linked with Marseille. Theo Walcott has lost his place and is a reported target for Valencia and Everton.

Which three players might make the biggest moves?

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona still have much of the Neymar money to spend and Atletico Madrid's transfer ban is over, so they can sign replacements.

Thomas Lemar

The major asset Monaco did not sell last summer but, with their Champions League campaign ending early, he could be eager to move.



PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Angel di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain need to sell players to meet Financial Fair Play regulations and the Argentinian is not always in the side.