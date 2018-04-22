Wengerspeak

"Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home."

ARSENE WENGER in response to Alex Ferguson's criticism over the way Arsenal won the double in 2002.

"I am not scared to spend money. If you go out with me one night, you will understand that."

WENGER on his perceived unwillingness to splurge in the transfer market.

"Sometimes I see it (a foul by an Arsenal player), but I say that I didn't see it to protect the players and because I could not find any rational explanation for what they did."

WENGER on his famed tendency to "miss" certain incidents.

"You go up by stairs and come down by the lift."

WENGER'S ANALOGY on confidence when Arsenal were enduring a tough spell.

"A football team is like a beautiful woman. When you do not tell her, she forgets she is beautiful."

WENGER, renowned for his team's attractive style of play, draws a parallel between his side and beautiful women.

"I'm ready to take the blame for all the problems of English football if that is what he wants."

WENGER sarcastically hits back at Ferguson's criticism in 2007 that Arsenal had few homegrown players.

"I don't know what you mean by parking the bus. I don't know who created this expression but it has not a lot to do with football."

WENGER rejects any suggestion he would ever set his side out to defend.