Wenger unwilling to spill beans on his future

LONDON • Arsenal welcome fast-improving Hull to the Emirates today, looking to recover from two results that have all but ruined their Premier League title hopes.

Defeats at home against Watford and away at Chelsea have left Arsene Wenger's side 12 points behind the latter, who lead the way.

But the Frenchman is refusing to give up on his side's chances of clawing back that deficit and has urged his players to respond.

"It's never over," the Arsenal manager said at a pre-match conference. "We look at the teams around us and we are all in a pack that is very tight, where the fight for every position will be massive like it has always been in the Premier League."

Wenger goes into the game under heavy pressure, with fan protests at Chelsea including one banner reading "enough is enough".

He is out of contract at the end of the season and again refused to elaborate on his plans.

"My future is not the most important thing," he told reporters. "My future is in front of me every time I make a half-turn. What is important for me is that Arsenal Football Club does well and I dedicate my whole energy to the club doing well."

Hull have taken seven points from a possible 12 since Marco Silva's appointment as manager last month, including a 0-0 draw at Manchester United and a 2-0 win over Liverpool last weekend that leaves them just a point from safety.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V HULL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm