Wenger blasts ref's call on his big day

LONDON • Arsene Wenger surpassed Alex Ferguson's record for Premier League games managed in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and marked the achievement by voicing one of his favourite complaints.

Referee Mike Dean awarded a controversial late penalty that denied Arsenal victory and Wenger could not resist a dig at the official.

"It's difficult to accept," the Gunners manager, who took charge of his 811th Premier League game, said. "It's more than the decision that is involved in that and it is not the first time it has happened. We know deeply what is going on and we just have to deal with it."

Calum Chambers was harshly penalised for handball as West Brom's Kieran Gibbs tried to lift the ball over the Arsenal defender, giving Jay Rodriguez the chance to equalise from the spot in the 89th minute after James McClean's own goal had put the Gunners ahead.

"It wasn't a penalty. There was no handball," Wenger added.

"It was not a deliberate handball. When you are as close as that, it's impossible to play football. You go in the box, they just lift the ball to the arm of the player and it's a penalty. He didn't lift his hand. Where do you put your hands? You have no pockets in your shorts."

"I did not see it" became a familiar response from Wenger whenever decisions have gone in Arsenal's favour, but as they have struggled to replicate the success they enjoyed in his early years, the Frenchman has cut a more frustrated figure when rulings have gone against his team.

The image of him looking lost in the stands at Old Trafford in 2011 after being sent from the touchline during Arsenal's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Manchester United has endured, but Wenger's recent clashes with referees have become more confrontational.

He was handed a four-match ban in January last year for pushing the fourth official after his team's 2-1 win over Burnley.

Then, unhappy about how Raheem Sterling had won Manchester City a penalty and scored a possibly offside goal in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat in November, Wenger really vented his anger.

"I'm angry because we have seen and seen the same things again. I feel the referees don't work enough because their level drops every season at the moment," he said.

"And overall it's unacceptable. I did fight many years ago for referees to become professional, but unfortunately their levels do not go up. We cannot say a word against it because they're untouchable."

Wenger also hit out at the Premier League fixture schedulers who he claims have handed Chelsea a pre-match advantage ahead of their London derby tomorrow. "You cannot give West Brom five days to prepare for a game like that when we have only three," said the 68-year-old.

"I am ready to play every day as long as our opponent has played the same time recovery over Christmas. It is not normal.

"We have the same problem against Chelsea. They played yesterday, we played today, they have one day more again."

Wenger expressed his desire for VAR (Video Assistant Referees) to be introduced in the Premier League as well, but until that happens, one of the fiercest critics of referees is not showing any sign of softening his stance.

