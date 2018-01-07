Van dijk shows what he's worth

LONDON • The first instalment has been repaid with exquisite timing. Five minutes remained at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk towered above the Everton defence and announced his arrival as Liverpool's record signing with the winning goal in front of the Kop.

Some players wilt under pressure and expectation. The most expensive defender in world football soared.

An ecstatic Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his new £75 million (S$135 million) signing and hailed the Dutchman for his dream debut following the 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Everton on Friday.

"Nice one, a fairy tale in a world with not a lot of fairy tales any more, so I think something like that is quite special," said the German.

Klopp had said he would not rush his new recruit into the team but changed his mind earlier on Friday.

"It was a difficult decision to make because the first plan was not to start him tonight but then Dejan (Lovren) and Raggy (Ragnar Klaven) played a lot of games in the last few weeks, so I changed my mind and it helped," he added.

Van Dijk impressed in his defensive work before grabbing the winner and Klopp was pleased with everything he saw.

"He showed a lot of things we want him to show in the future very often tonight; heading of course, football-wise his first touch was good, good under pressure and then around set-pieces a proper threat," said Klopp.

Not surprisingly van Dijk was delighted with his debut.

Standing at 1.93m, his aerial command had been to the fore in dealing with Everton pressure and his physical quality paid off in attack when he beat Phil Jagielka plus a flapping goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to head in the winner.

The former Southampton player won five aerial duels in total, more than anyone on the pitch, had 79 touches (second most), two shots on target (most), two interceptions (most for Liverpool), 62 passes (most) and four long passes (most for Liverpool).

Van Dijk, the first Liverpool player to score on his debut against Merseyside rivals Everton since 1901, is up and running in style.

"I don't think it can get any better. It was a fantastic night," said the 26-year-old.

"To score the winner in a derby on my debut is something every little boy dreams of. I just did it. I'm very happy that we got through to the next round.

"I just want to improve and work hard for the team, the club and the fans. There is still plenty of room for improvement. It's just the start."

It was, however, a gruelling derby for Klopp against a Sam Allardyce team far more expansive than anticipated. There was also an ugly confrontation between Everton defender Mason Holgate and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino when they clashed in the first half, with Holgate accusing Firmino of racist language.

No cards were shown during the altercation but referee Robert Madley engaged in a long conversation afterwards with fourth official Jon Moss, who took notes.

The match official's report will shape what action, if any, the Football Association takes next.

Off the pitch, Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle for Philippe Coutinho to move to the Spanish giants for €120 million (S$191.5 million) with add-ons worth another €40 million, Barcelona-based Sport newspaper said yesterday.

Coutinho would join Barca this month on a deal for five seasons, although it said the details of the deal were still to be finalised.

Another newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, said Liverpool were demanding €160 million but that the sum would be made up of the transfer fee and other "variables".

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS