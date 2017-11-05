Football: Valencia thrash Leganes for 8th win on the bounce

MADRID • Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral was delighted after his team swept aside Leganes 3-0 at the Mestalla yesterday to continue their stunning form with an eighth straight win in all competitions.

But it was not long before the 52-year-old Spaniard was looking ahead to the next LaLiga game away at Espanyol on Nov 19.

"We always know that any game is difficult to win. We were aware of the difficulty," he said.

"Leganes are a competitive team. In the first half, they put us in trouble, but in the second half, we reacted and got a result.

"Maintaining this streak is very complicated, but we are going to try to enjoy this moment. This week we will have enough rest and in the following week we will prepare the game against Espanyol."

Marcelino's side also moved ahead of Barcelona as the league's top scorers with 30 goals in their first 11 games as Dani Parejo, Rodrigo and Santi Mina all found the net for Los Che.

League leaders Barca, however, have a game in hand against Sevilla later yesterday (early this morning, Singapore time) at the Nou Camp, where they can reopen a four-point lead and possibly cross the 30-goal mark if they score two as well.

Captain Parejo's clever free kick that skidded underneath the Leganes wall got second-place Valencia off to a perfect start on 14 minutes. The hosts then had to wait until 19 minutes from time to seal the points with a blistering counter-attack that ended with Spanish international Rodrigo heading home.

The team spirit in this Valencia side was demonstrated when designated penalty-taker Parejo let Mina take responsibility from the spot eight minutes from time.

Valencia striker Simone Zaza, who has scored in nine of 10 LaLiga games this season - including six consecutive strikes in his last six matches - did not find the net this time round.

This means that the Italian missed the opportunity to equal a club record that has stood since 1944. Valencia legend Edmundo Suarez still holds the mark, having scored in seven consecutive league games.

