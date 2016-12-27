Football: Valencia president Chan apologises for a bad year

Valencia's Singaporean president Chan Lay Hoon has apologised to fans of the Spanish Primera Liga club for a dismal year and voiced her hope that the team can turn the tide in the coming new year.

She delivered her Christmas message in Spanish in a 1min 30sec video message posted on the club's website on Christmas Eve.

Chan said: "2016 has been a difficult year, I will like to apologise to our fans for a bad season.

"In this special season I want to send a message of hope, perseverance and confidence for the future.

"We will learn from the mistakes, but it is not only worthy admitting them. For that reason, we will continue working very hard to bring solutions (and) come out stronger (after all these)."

The club were bought by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim in 2014 and after finishing fourth at the end of the 2014-15 season to qualify for the Champions League, the team have not been able to sustain such winning form.

Valencia are currently 17th in La Liga with 12 points from 15 games, ahead of relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon on goal difference.

The club had also seen four coaches - Gary Neville, Pako Ayestaran, caretaker coach Salvador Gonzalez and current coach Cesare Prandelli - take charge at various times this year.

In October, former Italy coach Prandelli became the club's ninth coach since 2012.

They have also lost key players - captain Paco Alcacer, midfielder Andre Gomes (both sold to Barcelona) and centre-back Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) this year. The club won the last of their six La Liga titles in 2004.

