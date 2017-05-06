Usain Bolt wants to be 'among best football players in world'

PARIS (AFP) - Usain Bolt conquered athletics and now the fastest man on the planet says he wants to become among the top players in world football.

The Jamaican sprint legend, 30, will retire after the World Championships in London in August (2017) after a track and field career in which he has amassed eight Olympic gold medals, 11 world titles and three world records.

Bolt has already made clear his desire to become a footballer, but spelling out his ambitions, the Manchester United fan told France's So Foot magazine: "I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 (players in the world), if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season."

Warming to his theme, Bolt added: "I hope to have the chance to play football at the highest level.

"I love this sport and it's been in my head for many years. In the last few months I have spoken to clubs, and there have been possibilities, but nothing concrete at the moment. We are waiting to see."

Bolt previously made clear his dream was to play for United, but he is likely to get a taste of top-level football in September with Borussia Dortmund for "three or four days" of training.

Dortmund have rejected suggestions it is a publicity stunt for Puma, the sports manufacturer they and Bolt use.

"I will see at this point whether I am as good as I hope," Bolt said.

"Football is a very physically demanding sport, and I'm not very young anymore, but I think I can play well for at least four years."

Asked if he was prepared to play in France's second division if nothing better comes along, he replied: "Why not?

"I would do it if I need to prove myself, I have to start somewhere... but I need an ambitious team."