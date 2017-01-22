Unsettled Ulloa will not move: Ranieri

LONDON • Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has indicated that Leonardo Ulloa is likely to stay at the club until the end of the season, despite British media reports that the striker had submitted a transfer request this week.

Ulloa has emerged as a target for Spanish side Alaves, but Ranieri said he was keen to keep the striker as he looks to steer the defending champions away from the relegation zone.

"I feel Ulloa will stay with Leicester for the rest of the season. Both parties are still talking," Ranieri told a news conference on Friday.

Ulloa has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, scoring only once.

Ranieri also confirmed that Luis Hernandez was in talks with Malaga over a move to the La Liga club, adding that he would still be happy with the options at his disposal if the defender ended up leaving.

Leicester have yet to win on their travels in the league this season and, after their stunning run to the title last year, Ranieri said his team's only objective was to get to the safety net of 40 points. They have 21 points with 17 matches to go.

"Sooner or later we will start to win away," he added. "Our goal is to get 40 points as soon as possible. Now we have two away matches and we will try to do our best."

Southampton manager Claude Puel will be hoping his team can bounce back after the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last week.

"We need points now after we lost and I know we need to give a good answer," said Puel.

REUTERS

SOUTHAMPTON V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.55pm