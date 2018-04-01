United go second as Lukaku nets 100th

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United 2

Swansea 0

LONDON • Romelu Lukaku reached a century of Premier League goals, Alexis Sanchez returned to the scoresheet and Paul Pogba was a starter again as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0 yesterday.

The win at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils regain second place in the Premier League table from Liverpool, who defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 earlier yesterday.

Lukaku put his team in front within five minutes from a pass by Sanchez, who added the second 15 minutes later.

"I'm really happy to achieve that milestone. It is a dream come true," Lukaku said.

RESULTS AND FIXTURES

YESTERDAY Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Man United 2 Swansea 0

West Ham 3 Southampton 0

Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 0

Brighton 0 Leicester 2

Watford 2 Bournemouth 2

West Brom 1 Burnley 2

Everton v Man City Late kick-off

TODAY Arsenal v Stoke Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

"I'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old."

Like club-record signing Pogba, Sanchez was back in the side after missing the 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton.

United were dominant, although goalkeeper David de Gea did have to make two saves from substitute Tammy Abraham in the second half.

United manager Jose Mourinho said: "It would be perfect if we could play the second half as well as we did in the first half. The first half we played very well, we kept Swansea back, we scored, we played beautiful, it was perfect.

"The second half they improved but we let it go."

Swansea remained three points clear of the relegation zone but slipped a place to 15th.

"The best team on the pitch won but I'm really happy with our second half," Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said. "We moved the ball without any fear. We must keep this momentum.

"If we will play like that in the future then we will stay in the Premier League."

REUTERS