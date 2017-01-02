United bolt to the finish

LONDON • Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saluted the Old Trafford crowd and said they swept his side to a dramatic 2-1 Premier League victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Grant Leadbitter's goal after 67 minutes gave Aitor Karanka's visitors a surprise advantage until Anthony Martial swept home on 85 minutes and Paul Pogba won it 87 seconds later with a fine header.

The late turnaround - reminiscent of the glory years of the watching Alex Ferguson on his 75th birthday - sealed United's fifth consecutive English Premier League victory. They are now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

A delighted Mourinho believes the atmosphere inside the "Theatre of Dreams" eventually made all the difference.

"We managed to do something that is amazing, which is to bring the fans onto the pitch," he said.

"I think we did that in the last 15 and 20 minutes. We played with 70,000 or 80,000. What was on the pitch was too much for a very good team.

"I feel for my brother (Karanka) but not just him, I feel for their players. But my players deserved it because they gave it everything."

United should have been out of sight by half-time after dominating the first 45 minutes.

They hit the post twice, courtesy of Pogba and Martial, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal controversially ruled out.

Had Ibrahimovic's goal been allowed to stand, he would have matched Lionel Messi's 2016 tally of 51 strikes in the calendar year.

However, it was the last five minutes that ultimately mattered.

Former United manager Ferguson watched from the stands as the Red Devils appeared to have rediscovered his old knack of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Mourinho was happy that he was able to present the 75-year-old with a birthday present.

"I told Sir Alex 'Happy birthday' before the match, but I think that more than his birthday the fans were reminded of Sir Alex for the type of performance we had today. I think it was a great tribute," the Portuguese said.

"I think the fans love the way we try and play football and they love the players' attitude. It was a big victory for us, a big three points."

In a match where Martial was outstanding, the United manager also had some curt words for the striker's agent, Philippe Lamboley, who had said he was studying the option of a move to Sevilla.

"Anthony needs to listen to me and not listen to his agent," Mourinho added.

"He has to listen to me in training every day. Every feedback I give to players, I give to improve players.

"Almost every day, I was having Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent calling me and saying, 'Mkhitaryan with you will be a better player. Keep going.' And with Martial, every day I read the newspaper - Martial goes to Sevilla, Martial goes on loan, he's not happy. But Martial needs to listen to me."

Karanka, Mourinho's assistant for three years at Real Madrid, could not hide his disappointment at failing to hang on for what would have been a spectacular end to 2016.

"The reaction is one you can imagine," the 43-year-old Spaniard said.

"I don't like to lose but I told them that apart from the result, the performance against a top team was really good.

"We showed we are a consistent team and we had chances to score."

United also had a pleasant surprise when Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt showed his love for the club by making a phone call to MUTV after the game.

"It is Usain Bolt," he told the in-house television channel before giving his opinion on United's win in the traditional post-match phone-in.

"They came through like the old Manchester United. They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way.

"It was a great match, I am very happy about this."

Bolt then tweeted on his verified account to confirm it was indeed him.

United will travel to London to face West Ham in the league today, while Middlesbrough host champions Leicester.

