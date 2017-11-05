Uefa bans Evra while Marseille suspend him

MARSEILLE • Patrice Evra was handed an initial one-match ban by Uefa and a suspension for an indefinite period by his club Marseille on Friday, after the defender aimed a karate kick at the head of one of his team's own supporters.

The former Manchester United star was red-carded for the assault during the pre-match warm-up for Thursday's Europa League clash at Guimaraes in Portugal.

Marseille said club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud had met the 36-year-old to inform him of the suspension and warned he could face further "disciplinary action".

"Marseille also denounced the unacceptable behaviour of some fans who hurled hateful insults," said a club statement.

European football governing body Uefa said Evra was banned for "violent conduct" and indicated that he faced further sanctions at a disciplinary hearing on Friday. Both Marseille and Vitoria Guimaraes, who went on to win the tie 1-0, were also charged over their fans' invading the pitch.

However, some have seen the lighter side of things. A Marseille clothing designer is hoping to make hay with a hastily designed T-shirt mocking the former French international's kick.

The wording on the T-shirt reads in French "Un petit Pat pour l'homme - Un grand Pat vers la retraite" - a small step for the man, a giant step towards retirement.

The caption, a play on words with "Pat" and "pas" (step) evokes American astronaut Neil Armstrong's iconic message back to earth when he became the first man to step on the moon in 1969.

The garment features a black and white photo of Evra's moment of madness.

"We had to do something," Julian Cardillo, founder of the company Triaaangles said. "We watched the incident yesterday on television, we knew it was going to make the news."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE