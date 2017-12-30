True heart of a football genius

As Brazil's footballers trudged off the Wembley pitch before their friendly game with England last month, a playground trick was caught by the camera and captured the soul of a talent like Neymar.

The 25-year-old had broken down in tears days earlier amid speculation of his unrest at new club Paris Saint-Germain, but was all smiles and jumping around in delight after performing a nutmeg on Selecao team-mate Gabriel Jesus after training had ended. It was payback in a game of one-upmanship. Jesus had done the same to Neymar in a previous training session.

In an era obsessed with inflated salaries and trophies, for that brief moment Neymar was not the world's most expensive footballer but resembled a kid from Sao Paulo, ball at his feet and impish cheek in his heart. It was the beautiful game at its purest.