Travel agency offers World Cup tours from $3k

There are still six months to go to the World Cup in June, but at least one travel company is already offering tours to the football extravaganza in Russia.

Satguru Travels, which has 120 offices in 60 countries, is selling basic packages that cost about $3,000 to premium ones around $25,000.

Fans may choose to follow any team through the group stage, base themselves in one venue, or go for the semi-final and final package, for example.

At its Christmas appreciation night at the Fullerton Hotel yesterday, Satguru Travels business development manager Anthony Raj said: "We deal with Fifa for tickets, which we buy for our customers.

"The basic packages include flights, accommodation and match tickets, and we can customise the itineraries to include city tours and exclusive meet-and-greet events.

"The more popular teams for those who have signed up are England, Germany and Brazil."

Even without much fanfare, it has sold 25 packages locally, while sales have been brisk in its other offices - close to 900 from Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco have signed up to follow their teams.

Raj expects figures in Singapore to eventually reach 800 before the June 14 kick-off.

One such Singaporean fan is Jeyavijay Thillaiampalam who, along with three friends, paid $6,000 to follow Brazil's Group E matches against Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

The 46-year-old marketing consultant said: "This is the perfect deal to watch the World Cup and go to a country I have never visited.

"As Brazil's group games are played in different cities, I will get to experience Rostov, Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

"It saves me the headache of balloting for tickets and planning the itinerary. I can just go assured that everything is taken care of."