Three other unforgettable bicycle-kick goals

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

International friendly, Nov 15, 2012: Sweden 4 England 2

When Joe Hart decided to race off his line to head a long punt, Ibrahimovic allowed the goalkeeper to get to the ball first, tracked the ball like a lurking lion before contorting his 1.95m frame mid-air for an audacious bicycle kick from 35m that sailed in for his fourth of the game. On Ronaldo's effort, he said: "It was a nice goal, but he should try it from 40 metres."

WAYNE ROONEY

English Premier League, Feb 12, 2011: Manchester United 2 Manchester City 1

Perhaps a little biased, then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson claimed: "I have never seen a goal like that in my life." But Rooney's goal off Luis Nani's cross was definitely spectacular and significant as he got in between Vincent Kompany and Micah Richards to score a winner against the noisy neighbours.

TREVOR SINCLAIR

FA Cup fourth round, Jan 25, 1997: Queens Park Rangers 3 Barnsley 2

This is one of the first goals that comes to the minds of Generation X football fans when it comes to great bicycle kicks. Voted the BBC's Match of the Day's Goal of the Season for 1996-97, it boosted Trevor Sinclair's reputation as one of the best volleyers of a football. There seemed little danger in David Barnsley's first-time cross, until Sinclair slammed it in with his back to goal from just outside the penalty box.

David Lee