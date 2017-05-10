Three-nation World Cup bid approaching fruition

MANAMA • A bid that would bring the football World Cup Finals to the United States for the first time since 1994 and would be a historic partnership with Mexico and Canada appears likely to be fast-tracked in this week's vote by the Fifa Congress in Bahrain.

"Barring a last-minute change - which, with global sporting politics, can never be entirely ruled out - support for the bid's proposal to fast-track the awarding of the World Cup rights appears broad," ESPN reported yesterday.

The 2018 World Cup Finals will be held in Russia and the 2022 tournament is in Qatar, which means that, under Fifa rules, European and Asian countries cannot bid on the 2026 event.

The South America confederation, which is likely to bid on the 2030 Cup, supports the North American bid.

Africa is the other possibility, with Morocco the most likely to enter a bid. However, it has not done so publicly yet.

Because of these restrictions on other bids, the North American group has proposed that Fifa's Congress, which meets tomorrow in Manama, speeds up the process, essentially drawing up specifications the bid must meet within a time period and, if those are met, awarding the bid to North America.

Those specifications, which are related to things such as security, stadiums, hotels and governmental support, are already a virtual given for the US, Canada and Mexico.

If the proposal for the tournament is approved by the 211 member nations in the Congress, the North American bid must be complete by March next year, with the Congress formally approving the hosting rights two months later.

The ESPN report noted: "Thursday's vote is the one that matters most and is being seen as a de facto awarding of the rights.

"If it passes, the current understanding is that the US would host 60 games in the 2026 event while Canada and Mexico would each host 10 games. All the games from the quarter-finals onward would be played in the United States, including the final, as Fifa stages its first 48-team World Cup Finals."

If the proposal does not pass, the usual, longer bidding process, which could take several years, would be used.

Last month, football representatives from the US, Mexico and Canada announced that they would pursue a unified bid that would, if successful, mark the first time that three nations would jointly host a Fifa competition.

WASHINGTON POST