English Premier League turns 25: Here are 25 interesting facts

SINGAPORE - This 2017-18 English Premier League (EPL) season will mark the football league's 25th season. Here are 25 interesting trivia on the world's most widely-viewed league:

1. So far, there have been 9,746 EPL matches played.

2. Since the league's inception, there have been 25,769 goals scored by 47 different teams.

3. Manchester United won 13 EPL titles - more than all other teams combined.

4. Man United are also the highest scorers with 1,856 goals, or 7.2 per cent of all goals scored.

5. No English manager has ever won the English Premier League. Nationalities breakdown: Scottish: Alex Ferguson (Man Utd) and Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn), French: Arsene Wenger (Arsenal), Portuguese: Jose Mourinho (Chelsea), Italian: Roberto Mancini (Manchester City), Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea), Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Chilean: Manuel Pellegrini (Man City).

6. Gareth Bale is the only player to score, get an assist, get booked and score an own goal in a single EPL match, against Liverpool on Nov 28, 2012.

7. Alan Shearer netted the most penalties in the EPL (56), but also missed more spot kicks than anyone else (11).

8. Bobby Zamora and Obafemi Martins are the only players to have scored penalties with both feet.

9. Ryan Giggs holds the record for most appearances in the EPL (632), but Gareth Barry, on 628 appearances, could break the record this season.

10. Giggs also holds the record for most assists (131), as well as the player being substituted more times than anyone else (134).

11. Everton have lost the most Premier League matches with 336.

12. Tottenham have conceded the most Premier League goals, at 1,231.

13. Italian striker Mario Balotelli has only one assist in 70 Premier League games - yet it was the assist that led to Sergio Aguero's winner against Queens Park Rangers that land Manchester City their first EPL title in 2012.

14. English goalkeeper Richard Wright played just 12 Premier League games - and won two EPL winner's medals.

15. Chelsea fielded the league's first completely non-English starting line-up on Dec 26, 1999 against Southampton. They won 2-1.

16. Chelsea players have also received the most yellow cards in the Premier League, with 1,536.

17. Tall, gangly striker Peter Crouch, now with Stoke City, has scored with 50 headers, more than 16 of the teams that have played in the Premier League.

18. Swansea and Watford are the only teams who have yet to have a player to score a hat-trick.

19. Midfielder James Milner, now with Liverpool, has not lost any of the 47 matches he has scored in.

20. Goalkeeper Petr Cech has kept the most clean sheets with 149 with Chelsea and Arsenal.

21. The oldest player to have played a Premier League game: goalkeeper John Burridge, who was 43 years 162 days old when he played for Manchester City against Newcastle on April 29, 1995.

22. The youngest player to have played a Premier League game: fullback Matthew Briggs, who was 16 years 65 days old when he played for Fulham against Middlesbrough on May 13, 2007.

23. Striker Marcus Bent has played for the most EPL clubs, with eight.

24. The fastest hat-trick was scored by Sadio Mane, who netted thrice in 178 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa on May 16, 2015.

25. Unwanted records? How about two for Richard Dunne, who has scored the most own goals (10) and received the most red cards (eight).