Tennis: Spanish giant-killer strikes again at Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo (AFP) - Albert Ramos-Vinolas scored his second upset at the Monte Carlo Masters as the 15th seed beat fifth seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 on Friday.

After dumping out world No. 1 Andy Murray in the third round the day before, the diminutive Spaniard returned to knock-out mode as he tamed Cilic to surge into the first Masters 1000 semi-final of his career.

Cilic led their series 3-1 going in, but the Croatian fell victim to a few dozen forehand errors as his big game never truly gained traction in the battle over two and a half hours on the Monte Carlo clay court.