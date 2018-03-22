Tampines Rovers donate to a worthy cause

Tampines Rovers are one of the contenders for the new Singapore Premier League football season but the club have also done their part for a good cause. At their fund-raising dinner at the Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre hotel yesterday even
Mar 22, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Tampines Rovers are one of the contenders for the new Singapore Premier League football season but the club have also done their part for a good cause. At their fund-raising dinner at the Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre hotel yesterday evening, Tampines honorary treasurer Ian Lau presented a cheque for $10,000 to Tan Bee Heong, the general manager of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF). The SPMF is a community project by the national daily to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

