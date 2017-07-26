Taking on the big boys draws plenty of Inter-est

Singapore Under-20 player Armin Maier defending against the 1.9m Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, with the Italian's team-mates Milan Skriniar and Borja Valero watching. The duo were participating in a one-on-one challenge as part of the club's new Nike home kit launch yesterday at Kallang Wave Mall's Weston Corp store. The jersey will be on sale at the shop, with the price quoted at $99 on its website. The Serie A side are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, and will face German champions Bayern Munich tomorrow and English champions Chelsea on Saturday. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium.