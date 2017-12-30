Swansea don't need a miracle: Carvalhal

LONDON • New Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal insisted that the Premier League strugglers can avoid relegation - they simply need to chalk up some wins.

The Portuguese was sacked by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve, but Swansea surprisingly chose him to replace Paul Clement, who lost his job on Dec 20 with the club languishing at the bottom of the Premier League.

The Welsh club said Carvalhal's contract included the option of an extension at the end of the season.

Carvalhal, Swansea's fifth permanent manager in two years, said the tough task attracted him.

"I spoke to the chairman (Huw Jenkins) and a difficult challenge is something I appreciate," the 52-year-old said on Thursday.

"Everybody understands Swansea is in a very difficult situation and a lot of people would say we need a miracle to stay in the Premier League.

"But I don't agree because miracles (are) not something from our world - our job is to win."

0 Swansea victories in four league games.

To convince Swansea to keep him beyond this season, Carvalhal might have to save his new club from relegation. They sit five points from safety and bottom of the table, without a win in their last four matches after a 0-5 thrashing at Liverpool on Tuesday.

He led Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship play-offs in the last two seasons, but lost his job after an eight-game winless run left them well outside the top six.

Jenkins is confident Carvalhal, who took training on Thursday, can rescue Swansea.

"Carlos' time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time," he said.

Carvalhal's first task is to prepare his side for today's trip to Watford.

Among his to-do list is to bring the best out of compatriot Renato Sanches - the 20-year-old won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal and has won league titles with Benfica and Bayern Munich.

The midfielder has struggled since joining on loan from Bayern.

Carvalhal will also need to strengthen Swansea's attack in the January transfer window that opens on Monday.

