Swans will gradually rise and not sink: Carvalhal

LONDON • New Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal said his side have taken the first step to overcoming the odds to stay in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Watford on Saturday.

In his first game in charge of the Swans, late goals by Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh completed a comeback victory. The win lifted them off the bottom of the table to 19th, two points from safety.

"Before the game, I said if you ask 100 people, 100 will say we will be relegated. In this moment, in 100, 98 will say we will be relegated," said Carvalhal after Swansea's second league win in 13 games.

"Maybe you have two people who will look and say 'maybe not'. It is still a small percentage. We are still not in a good position, but the confidence is higher and belief is higher.

"Me, my players, the chairman and fans do not belong to this 100. We believe we can stay (in the Premier League) but it will be tough, very tough work. This is just the first step."

Ayew struck an 85th-minute equaliser and substitute Narsingh netted a 90th-minute winner for Swansea after Peru forward Andre Carrillo had given Watford an 11th-minute lead with a header.

It was the most unlikely climax to the match as Watford dominated and looked set to celebrate their second successive league win, with Swansea looking bereft of ideas after Ayew's fifth-minute piledriver from 30 metres hit the crossbar.

"We finished the game trying everything, two attackers, two wingers, (Renato) Sanches in the middle, (left-back Martin) Olsson playing like a winger. We tried to win," Carvalhal told the BBC.

"If players do not play with the commitment and the heart, we would not have achieved this victory."

But the Portuguese warned that Swansea still have a long way to go, starting with tomorrow's home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It is not because we win one game, it will be paradise, flowers and birds," he said. "It will be very hard, we have a difficult game on Tuesday against Tottenham, who have not played this weekend."

