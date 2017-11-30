Struggling clubs appoint new bosses

LONDON • It was a brand new start for Everton and West Brom yesterday, as the Premier League strugglers appointed new managers Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew respectively in their bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Allardyce, 63, has agreed to become Everton's manager, six months after he stepped down at Crystal Palace saying he had "no ambitions to take another job".

It was reported that Everton have offered the former England manager an 18-month, £9 million (S$16.2 million) deal.

Allardyce will be the permanent successor to Ronald Koeman after Under-23 coach David Unsworth's unsuccessful stint as caretaker.

Unsworth was, however, still in charge at yesterday's (this morning, Singapore time) home game against West Ham.

Allardyce's first match will be at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Farhad Moshiri, Everton's majority shareholder, was quoted on The Daily Mail as saying: "I really want to give him the support he needs. He can go as far as he wants. We need a strong leader, he gives us that."

Moshiri will be hoping that Allardyce, who will take charge of his 10th English club, can turn Everton's fortunes around after he rescued Palace from relegation midway through last season.

At The Hawthorns, Pardew takes over the reins from Tony Pulis.

The 56-year-old, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Palace last December, has signed a contract running until 2020.

He will take charge for Saturday's home match against his previous team.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew told the club's website.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS