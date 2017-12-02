Strive to revive fortunes: Spurs boss

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has said that both he and his Tottenham players must accept the criticism and start to build their momentum again, after Spurs dropped to seventh place in the English Premier League table.

Spurs travel to Watford today with their hopes of winning the league title all but extinguished, following defeats at Arsenal and Leicester either side of a home draw with West Brom.

But Pochettino has vowed to "change the dynamic" in a bid to get back to winning ways.

"It's true that we struggled against Arsenal and West Bromwich and the performance against Leicester wasn't the best," said the Spurs manager.

"Sometimes you need to be more clinical or a little more lucky to win the game."

The Argentinian added: "We are in a period where we need to change the dynamic and start to build our momentum again. It's a great opportunity to start again, against Watford.

"We need to be calm and not take decisions with emotion. It's important to be right in how you assess the team and why we dropped points in the last few games.

"We accept the criticism... when you don't win, it is because something wrong has happened.

"We need to reduce the mistakes, be solid and try to be more clinical."

Pochettino has also denied that fatigue is the cause of his team's dip in form, adding that the way that he was rotating his squad meant tiredness was not to blame for recent results.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

