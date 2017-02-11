Stags veterans show they still have much to offer

Only 65 years young, former national footballer Quah Kim Song took to the pitch once again, proudly wearing the distinctive yellow strip of his former club Tampines Rovers at the Padang yesterday evening.

Quah, along with other Stags veterans like Terry Pathmanathan and Robert Sim, played in a 4-3 win against the Singapore Recreation Club veterans, as part of an initiative by the S-League side to show their appreciation to former players and officials.

Plans are in the pipeline to appoint the alumni as club ambassadors to host fans during home games and to represent Tampines in outreach activities.