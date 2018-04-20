ST Sports Podcast Special: Time for Fandi to take over the Lions?

Former head coach of the Singapore national team V. Sundram Moorthy and Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad
Former head coach of the Singapore national team V. Sundram Moorthy and Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad
Apr 20, 2018

Is it Time for Fandi to take over the Lions?

Synopsis: On Monday April 9, V Sundram Moorthy stepped down as Head Coach of the National Team. The Lions lost their main man.

With  a record of three victories and five draws from 23 games. Some asked why now? Others asked why not earlier.

Some pointed the finger at the executives, Some pointed at the team.

What is certain, with Singapore's current Fifa/Coca-Cola World-Ranking at 172, the Lions are in limbo. 

ST Sports correspondents  Shamir Osman and Sazali Abdul Aziz join host Jonathan Roberts to discuss the future of the national pride.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Jonathan Roberts

