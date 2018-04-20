ST Sports Podcast Special: Time for Fandi to take over the Lions?

Is it Time for Fandi to take over the Lions?

Duration: 15 mins

Synopsis: On Monday April 9, V Sundram Moorthy stepped down as Head Coach of the National Team. The Lions lost their main man.

With a record of three victories and five draws from 23 games. Some asked why now? Others asked why not earlier.

Some pointed the finger at the executives, Some pointed at the team.

What is certain, with Singapore's current Fifa/Coca-Cola World-Ranking at 172, the Lions are in limbo.

ST Sports correspondents Shamir Osman and Sazali Abdul Aziz join host Jonathan Roberts to discuss the future of the national pride.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Jonathan Roberts

