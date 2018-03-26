ST Sports Podcast Special: Dawn of The Singapore Premier League

Dawn Of The Singapore Premier League

Synopsis: On March 21, 2018, The Football Association of Singapore announced the launch of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) – a rebranding of the former S.League (which lasted 22 seasons).

FAS President Lim Kia Tong said at the launch: "This is definitely not a cosmetic relaunch". But will this revive the fortunes of Singapore football?

ST Sports Correspondent Wang Meng Meng and Head of Podcasting Ernest Luis join host Jonathan Roberts to discuss the move and the lessons to be learned from the S.League...

