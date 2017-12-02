ST readers delighted to win City-Spurs tickets

Manchester City fan Kee Siak Hooi will be at the Etihad Stadium on Dec 16 to watch his team in action against fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur, courtesy of his winning The Straits Times-Mundipharma contest that ran last month.

The 58-year-old won two tickets and will be making the trip to Manchester with his engineer son Kia Weng, who is a Liverpool fan.

"Wow, I'm absolutely delighted. I watched Liverpool play Chelsea at Anfield in January when I was on a family holiday and that was my first live EPL game so to go to another so soon is great news," said the trader. "I'm looking forward in particular to seeing (Argentinian striker) Sergio Aguero."

Besides the tickets, the Kees' trip will also include economy-class airfare, accommodation for two nights at a four-star hotel, airport transfers plus a tour of the Etihad.

Mundipharma, which has its regional headquarters in Singapore, is City's official healthcare product partner after signing a three-year deal last year.

Joining Kee at the Etihad is fellow winner Andrew Tng, who will be going with wife Josephine. The distribution service manager has been a keen admirer of City manager Pep Guardiola for many years.

"I have been following him since (he was at) Barcelona and Bayern Munich. His style of possession football at City has really injected a breath of fresh air into the EPL," said Tng, 46.

ST and Mundipharma previously held a similar contest in April, with the winners then getting to watch City play cross-town rivals Manchester United at the Etihad in an April 27 game that ended 0-0.