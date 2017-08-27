Spurs wary of Burnley at Wembley 'home'

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur are still getting used to calling Wembley home, but they need a sharp improvement as Burnley prepare to visit in the Premier League today.

Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled at England's national stadium when playing European home fixtures there last season, and have so far fared no better in the Premier League.

Chelsea's 2-1 victory last Sunday means that Tottenham have lost eight of their last 11 matches at Wembley, their home for the season as White Hart Lane is rebuilt.

They will certainly be wary of a Burnley side who beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their opening Premier League match, although they went on to lose 0-1 at home to West Brom last weekend.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "One thing is sure - they will be motivated to play at Wembley against us. For us, it is important to play well. It will be tough."

Tottenham's first signing of the summer - Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for a club-record £42 million (S$73.4 million) - is awaiting clearance to play Burnley, but Pochettino believes he will prove a fine addition.

"The important thing is that he is so young, at 21 years old," said Pochettino.

"He is one of the most important and talented young players in Europe. He is so fast. We are so pleased to sign him."

Tottenham remain without Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip), even though all three are progressing in their recovery from injury.

Burnley have played at Wembley only five times. The club broke their transfer record on Monday to sign New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Leeds for £15 million.

He made his debut as a substitute on Wednesday, as Burnley won 2-0 at local League One rivals Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V BURNLEY

Singtel Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 11pm