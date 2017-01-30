Spurs thank their lucky stars

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said his side were lucky to reach the FA Cup fifth round, after battling back to edge a 4-3 thriller against fourth-tier opponents Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The hosts took their winning run at home to nine in all competitions but only after getting a real fright at the hands of the League Two side which, despite being 70 places lower on the league ladder, were the better side in the first half.

Having clawed their way back from 2-0 down at half-time, Tottenham fell behind again in the 83rd minute, only for Dele Alli and Son Heung Min to break Wycombe's hearts in a frenetic climax to a tie.

"It was crazy. An unbelievable game. Credit to Wycombe they were better than us in the first half," said Pochettino, who made changes to his usual starting team but still fielded a strong side.

"They had a clear way to play. We never underestimate our opponents but they played better.

"We always believe, and we were a little bit lucky to go to the next round."

The fighting spirit Spurs have in abundance under Pochettino allowed them to salvage their FA Cup hopes.

Despite the narrow loss, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "The lads have done me and the town so proud. What we have done today puts a marker down of how far we've come."

