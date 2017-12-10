Spurs smash Potters 5-1 to end poor run

Harry Kane heads home a cross from Ben Davies in the 54th minute to put Tottenham 3-0 up against Stoke City yesterday at Wembley. The England striker added another in the second half for his brace. A first-half own goal from Ryan Shawcross - who also
Harry Kane heads home a cross from Ben Davies in the 54th minute to put Tottenham 3-0 up against Stoke City yesterday at Wembley. The England striker added another in the second half for his brace. A first-half own goal from Ryan Shawcross - who also scored Stoke's consolation goal - had given Spurs the lead, before strikes from Son Heung Min and Christian Eriksen completed the rout. This was Spurs' first Premier League win in five games, moving them up to fifth before today's matches. Stoke are three points above the relegation zone in 16th.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 10, 2017, with the headline 'Spurs smash Potters 5-1 to end poor run'. Print Edition | Subscribe
