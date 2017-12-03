Spurs' poor league form continues

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min side-footing home to cancel out Christian Kabasele's 13th-minute headed goal for Watford in the Premier League yesterday. Spurs were down to 10 men in the 52nd minute after Davinson Sanchez was shown a straight red for apparently striking Richarlison with his elbow. The match ended 1-1 at Vicarage Road, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's men without a win in their last four league games. But it could have been worse for the visitors, as Watford should have had a stoppage-time penalty following Eric Dier's handball.