Spurs need to keep the momentum: Pochettino

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his Tottenham players to demonstrate their growing maturity when they play West Bromwich today in the wake of their impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

His side ended Chelsea's run of 13 successive league victories and in the process extended their own winning run to six games.

Last weekend's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa ensured they maintained the momentum, but Pochettino knows the true test of his side's credentials as title challengers will be to build on the win over the Blues.

Earlier this season, Spurs followed the 2-0 win over Manchester City with a run of four league games without a win and Pochettino warned there can be no repeat.

"Now is a moment to show that we've learnt," said the Tottenham manager. "If you remember, our performances dropped a little bit after a fantastic victory.

"Now, after Chelsea, it's a great opportunity to show that we deserve it and to keep the momentum will be key."

Forward Dele Alli has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. But Pochettino insists the 20-year-old is happy where he is, saying: "He is happy, he is performing well and that is the most important thing."

West Brom hope to have full-back Allan Nyom available today but they have spent the week attempting to obtain permission from the Cameroon Football Association for the defender to play.

Nyom asked not to be included in his country's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and he was omitted from the final 23-man roster.

But West Brom still want written permission from Cameroon to use Nyom in club games during the tournament to avoid risking action from Fifa.

